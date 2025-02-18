AIRLINK 188.50 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.9%)
BOP 13.29 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (9.2%)
CNERGY 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.25%)
FCCL 38.23 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.1%)
FFL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.29%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.66%)
HUBC 133.21 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.12%)
HUMNL 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
KOSM 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
MLCF 46.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.28%)
OGDC 201.25 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (0.91%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PAEL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.82%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
POWER 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PPL 170.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
SEARL 96.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.66%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.8%)
SSGC 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.24%)
SYM 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.03%)
TELE 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.18%)
TRG 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-3.23%)
WAVESAPP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.36%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
BR100 11,842 Increased By 78.9 (0.67%)
BR30 34,848 Increased By 297.7 (0.86%)
KSE100 112,688 Increased By 944.7 (0.85%)
KSE30 35,153 Increased By 346.8 (1%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan eases as dollar edges up, market awaits clues on tariff impact

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 12:19pm

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan eased against the US dollar on Tuesday as the greenback edged up from a two-month low, while market participants awaited more clues on the direction of policy in the world’s two largest economies after tariffs were imposed.

The spot yuan opened at 7.2650 per dollar and was trading 87 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.2737 as of 0310 GMT.

For now, there have been no immediate actions to offset tariff impacts in China in terms of economic growth and in the US regarding inflation, despite Beijing’s pledge to adjust policy, said Philip Yin, China currency and rates strategist at Citi.

“While the market waits for updates from both capitals about their next steps, the headline fatigue in the past week is only one stop on a path towards more tariff-impacted global markets,” Yin said.

The dollar had fallen to a two-month low on Monday amid an easing of concerns about a full-blown global trade war, relieving some pressure on the yuan.

Globally, investor focus is pivoting to the release of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting minutes on Wednesday to gauge how policymakers are rating the risk of a broader trade war in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies were one of the main drags on the yuan during Trump’s first term.

Yuan jumps to 3-week high

The yuan fell more than 12% against the dollar between March 2018 and May 2020.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1697 per dollar, 841 pips firmer than Reuters’ estimate.

On Monday, President Xi Jinping held a rare meeting with some of the biggest names in China’s technology sector, such as Alibaba founder Jack Ma, urging them to “show their talent” and be confident in the power of Beijing’s model and market.

Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX at RBC Capital Markets, said the development was important for equity investors, but less so for foreign exchange or rates, noting China’s economy still requires support from loose monetary policy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.187% higher at 106.92.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.275 yuan per dollar, down about 0.1% in Asian trade.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan eases as dollar edges up, market awaits clues on tariff impact

PM heaps praise on World Bank for cooperation

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Delta plane flips upside down on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 18

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian executes Amended Agreement; Pakgen Power terminates PPA

New Zealand’s Ferguson out of Champions Trophy with foot injury

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

Read more stories