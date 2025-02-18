South Korean shares extend gains for sixth session as China stocks shine
- The benchmark KOSPI was up 14.10 points, or 0.54%, at 2,624.52
SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
South Korean stocks climb on AI optimism
-
South Korean shares extended gains for a sixth straight session on Tuesday as shares in China, South Korea’s biggest trading partner, rose on expectations that a meeting between President Xi Jinping and head of big companies will boost shares of those companies.
-
The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
-
The benchmark KOSPI was up 14.10 points, or 0.54%, at 2,624.52 as of 0422 GMT.
-
Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.14% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.94%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.27%.
-
Hyundai Motor added 0.35% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.11%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.23% and up 0.26%, respectively.
-
China revealed support for private sector, with the Hang Seng Index rising 2.05%.
-
Of the total 939 traded issues in South Korea, 421 shares advanced, while 460 declined.
-
Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 149.7 billion won ($103.69 million) on the main board on Tuesday.
-
The won was quoted at 1,443.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,442.0.
-
In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,443.5 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,441.1.
-
The KOSPI has risen 9.38% so far this year, and gained 8.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
-
The won has gained 2% against the dollar so far this year.
-
In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 106.61.
-
The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1 basis point to 2.635%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 2.872%.
Comments