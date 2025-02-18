AIRLINK 185.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.49%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.24%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
FCCL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.73%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.52 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.6%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.53%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PPL 170.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.33%)
SEARL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.9%)
SYM 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.26%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.38 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.54%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.04%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,788 Increased By 24.3 (0.21%)
BR30 34,664 Increased By 113.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 112,103 Increased By 359.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 34,928 Increased By 121.2 (0.35%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares extend gains for sixth session as China stocks shine

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 14.10 points, or 0.54%, at 2,624.52
Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 11:39am

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean stocks climb on AI optimism

  • South Korean shares extended gains for a sixth straight session on Tuesday as shares in China, South Korea’s biggest trading partner, rose on expectations that a meeting between President Xi Jinping and head of big companies will boost shares of those companies.

  • The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 14.10 points, or 0.54%, at 2,624.52 as of 0422 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 2.14% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.94%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.27%.

  • Hyundai Motor added 0.35% and sister automaker Kia Corp gained 0.11%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 0.23% and up 0.26%, respectively.

  • China revealed support for private sector, with the Hang Seng Index rising 2.05%.

  • Of the total 939 traded issues in South Korea, 421 shares advanced, while 460 declined.

  • Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 149.7 billion won ($103.69 million) on the main board on Tuesday.

  • The won was quoted at 1,443.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than its previous close at 1,442.0.

  • In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,443.5 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,441.1.

  • The KOSPI has risen 9.38% so far this year, and gained 8.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

  • The won has gained 2% against the dollar so far this year.

  • In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 point to 106.61.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1 basis point to 2.635%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 2.872%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares extend gains for sixth session as China stocks shine

KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

Read more stories