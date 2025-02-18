AIRLINK 186.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.41%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.73%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.66%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
OGDC 200.22 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.39%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)
PRL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
PTC 23.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
SEARL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.33 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.67%)
SYM 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.26%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.37%)
TRG 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.02%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,788 Increased By 24.3 (0.21%)
BR30 34,664 Increased By 113.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 112,100 Increased By 356.7 (0.32%)
KSE30 34,926 Increased By 119.1 (0.34%)
Feb 18, 2025
Markets

Palm falls on weaker rival oils; traders seek positive palm outlook

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 10:57am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by weaker rival edible oils with traders awaiting a more bullish outlook to support trading.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 18 ringgit, or 0.4%, to 4,524 ringgit ($1,017.54) a metric ton at the midday break. The contract rose in the previous session.

The market was pressured by weakness in rival oilseeds with no significant bullish news to support prices, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.03% while its palm oil contract rose 0.04%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.82%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.32% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Indonesia has set a target to replant 120,000 hectares of smallholders’ palm oil plantations this year, the chief executive of the state plantation fund said.

Brazil’s soybean harvest for the 2024/25 season reached 23% of the planted area, as of last Thursday, up 8 percentage points from the previous week, while 32% of the total area had been reaped, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said.

Malaysian palm oil higher

Brent crude oil prices paused in early trading, after posting gains in the previous session following a drone attack on an oil pipeline pumping station in Russia that reduced flows from Kazakhstan.

Palm oil may break resistance at 4,548 ringgit per metric ton and rise into the 4,593 ringgit to 4,633 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

