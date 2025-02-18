Palm falls on weaker rival oils; traders seek positive palm outlook

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by weaker rival edible oils with traders awaiting a more bullish outlook to support trading.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 18 ringgit, or 0.4%, to 4,524 ringgit ($1,017.54) a metric ton at the midday break. The contract rose in the previous session.

The market was pressured by weakness in rival oilseeds with no significant bullish news to support prices, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.03% while its palm oil contract rose 0.04%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.82%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.32% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Indonesia has set a target to replant 120,000 hectares of smallholders’ palm oil plantations this year, the chief executive of the state plantation fund said.

Brazil’s soybean harvest for the 2024/25 season reached 23% of the planted area, as of last Thursday, up 8 percentage points from the previous week, while 32% of the total area had been reaped, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said.

Brent crude oil prices paused in early trading, after posting gains in the previous session following a drone attack on an oil pipeline pumping station in Russia that reduced flows from Kazakhstan.

Palm oil may break resistance at 4,548 ringgit per metric ton and rise into the 4,593 ringgit to 4,633 ringgit range, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.