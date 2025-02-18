Copper little changed ahead of contract expiry; US-Russia talks in focus

SHANGHAI: Copper traded in a narrow price range on Tuesday as traders rolled forward positions ahead of a contract expiry this week and market attention shifted towards US efforts to end Russia’s nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged up 0.1% to $9,401 a metric ton by 0340 GMT.

The contract hit the highest in three months on Friday at $9,684.50.

“If the discussions between the US and Russia proceed favourably, the likelihood of lifting the ban on metals sourced from Russia will increase, subsequently leading to an influx of Russian metals into the western market,” a trader said. Russia is a major producer of aluminium, nickel and copper.

The LME banned from its system Russian metals produced on or after April 13 last year.

Senior US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia later in the day for the highest-level in-person discussions between the nations in years, ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The spread between the cash LME copper contract and benchmark three-month futures spiked to a premium on Friday for the first time in 19 months, surging to as much as $249 a ton.

It flipped to a discount of $74.5 on Tuesday, after investors and traders finished rolling forward positions ahead of a contract expiry this week.

Meanwhile, three sources told Reuters on Saturday that the US had proposed taking ownership of 50% of Ukraine’s critical minerals.

Copper prices fall

Aluminium on the LME was unchanged at $2,646 a ton, zinc rose 0.2% to $2,877.5, tin gained 0.3% to $32,765, lead lost 0.3% to $1,986.5 and nickel shed 0.4% to $15,435.

SHFE aluminium slid 0.3% to 20,650 yuan ($2,839.58) a ton, SHFE copper slid 0.9% to 76,820 yuan, nickel was flat at 124,020 yuan, zinc gained 0.5% to 23,930 yuan, lead rose 0.1% to 17,150 yuan and tin added 0.1% to 263,410 yuan.