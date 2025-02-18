AIRLINK 187.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.1%)
BOP 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.33%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.66%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.51%)
MLCF 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.66%)
OGDC 200.22 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.39%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PPL 170.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.33%)
SEARL 95.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.29%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.36 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.77%)
SYM 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.26%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.71%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-2.55%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,788 Increased By 24.3 (0.21%)
BR30 34,664 Increased By 113.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 112,114 Increased By 370.3 (0.33%)
KSE30 34,932 Increased By 125.2 (0.36%)
Feb 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper little changed ahead of contract expiry; US-Russia talks in focus

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 10:55am

SHANGHAI: Copper traded in a narrow price range on Tuesday as traders rolled forward positions ahead of a contract expiry this week and market attention shifted towards US efforts to end Russia’s nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) edged up 0.1% to $9,401 a metric ton by 0340 GMT.

The contract hit the highest in three months on Friday at $9,684.50.

“If the discussions between the US and Russia proceed favourably, the likelihood of lifting the ban on metals sourced from Russia will increase, subsequently leading to an influx of Russian metals into the western market,” a trader said. Russia is a major producer of aluminium, nickel and copper.

The LME banned from its system Russian metals produced on or after April 13 last year.

Senior US and Russian officials will meet in Saudi Arabia later in the day for the highest-level in-person discussions between the nations in years, ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The spread between the cash LME copper contract and benchmark three-month futures spiked to a premium on Friday for the first time in 19 months, surging to as much as $249 a ton.

It flipped to a discount of $74.5 on Tuesday, after investors and traders finished rolling forward positions ahead of a contract expiry this week.

Meanwhile, three sources told Reuters on Saturday that the US had proposed taking ownership of 50% of Ukraine’s critical minerals.

Copper prices fall

Aluminium on the LME was unchanged at $2,646 a ton, zinc rose 0.2% to $2,877.5, tin gained 0.3% to $32,765, lead lost 0.3% to $1,986.5 and nickel shed 0.4% to $15,435.

SHFE aluminium slid 0.3% to 20,650 yuan ($2,839.58) a ton, SHFE copper slid 0.9% to 76,820 yuan, nickel was flat at 124,020 yuan, zinc gained 0.5% to 23,930 yuan, lead rose 0.1% to 17,150 yuan and tin added 0.1% to 263,410 yuan.

Copper aluminium

Comments

200 characters

Copper little changed ahead of contract expiry; US-Russia talks in focus

KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Pakistan seeks sustainable growth as Aurangzeb highlights structural reforms: report

Boosting exports to $60bn in 5 years deemed crucial: govt

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Emerging Markets Conference: Aurangzeb holds discussion on economic cooperation

Pakistan Reforms Report 2025 launched

Oil inches up on Kazakhstan supply disruption

SOEs, especially DISCOs: WB team apprised of sell-off plan

NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

CJP Afridi forms administrative bodies

Read more stories