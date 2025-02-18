NA passes 5 bills amid opposition walkout

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly, Monday, passed five bills amid the protest and walkout of the opposition members.

The government also introduced, “The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025” in the Lower House of the Parliament. Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled five bills including, The Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2024; The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2025 for passage. The House passed the bills with majority votes.

According to clause 5 of The Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants (Amendment) Bill, 2025, “Amendment of Section 6, Act of 2018, in the Section 6, for the words “a term which may extend to fourteen years but which shall not be less than five years and with fine up to two”, the words “a term which extend to fourteen years but shall not be less than seven years and with fine up to ten” shall be substituted.

According to objects and reasons of “The Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (Amendment) Bill, 2025,” the Diplomatic Mission of Pakistan at GCC countries, Iraq and Malaysia have highlighted that some Pakistanis who come to these countries for Hajj, Umrah, Ziarat and personal visits are involved in begging . It urged the authorities to take stern action against those involved in begging and the gangs behind them.

The Purpose of the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024 reads: “in order to decrease burden of litigation on appellate side of Islamabad High Court, there is need to make District Court the forum to entertain appeals arising out from decree or order of Civil Judge.”

According to the Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2024, “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force the assistant directors (law), the deputy directors (law) and the directors of the Force shall be deemed to be public prosecutors who shall be competent to institute and conduct any proceedings in cases sent by the Force for trial to the special courts constituted under law and courts subordinate to the High Courts.”

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, who introduced the bills, said the sentences and fines have been increased to rid the country of the menace of human trafficking.

The PTI opposition members protested and raising slogans against the government and in the favour of Imran Khan. Later, they staged walkout from the house. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) members also joined the PTI members in walkout.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar told the house during question hour that the properties of the human smugglers have been seized and their bank accounts frozen.

He said the government has taken strict notice of human smuggling, emphasising that the human traffickers will not find any place to hide and will receive strict punishment.

He said legislation has also been enacted to make human trafficking a non-bailable offence. He said anti-human trafficking cell has been activated and an awareness campaign has also been launched. He expressed the firm commitment to eradicate this menace.

