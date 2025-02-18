UAF opens 10th Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday opened four-day 10th Lyallpur Art and Literature Festival as scores of literature lovers thronged the varsity to have the delight literary colours.

The fest arranged by Senior Tutor Office was inaugurated by Coordinator to Prime Minister on trade and Commerce Ihsan Afzal along UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

The students from difference educational institutions across the country are exhibiting their skills and it provides them a platform to showcase their talents. The festival features more than 40 events of different competitions ranging from Speech to the performing and visual art. On Monday, Qiraat and Naat Competition, Quiz competition, APPC (Parliamentary Competition) and Business Ideas Competition & Startup Expo engaged the audience according to their preferences.

