AIRLINK 186.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.35%)
BOP 12.17 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (9.64%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.34%)
FCCL 37.08 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
FFL 14.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.74%)
FLYNG 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
HUBC 131.73 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.81%)
MLCF 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.63%)
OGDC 199.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-1.2%)
PACE 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.31%)
PAEL 37.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.27%)
POWER 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (9.13%)
PPL 170.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-1.68%)
PRL 32.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.24%)
PTC 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.67%)
SEARL 95.62 Decreased By ▼ -6.12 (-6.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.58%)
SYM 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.51%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.41%)
TRG 62.26 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-7.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
BR100 11,764 Decreased By -55.8 (-0.47%)
BR30 34,550 Decreased By -449.6 (-1.28%)
KSE100 111,744 Decreased By -341.8 (-0.3%)
KSE30 34,807 Decreased By -139.3 (-0.4%)
Nikkei gains despite US tariff threats

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 03:01am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average gained in choppy trade on Monday, boosted by financials as the economy grew more than expected, while automakers dragged on threats of US tariffs aimed at imported cars.

The Nikkei added 0.1% to close at 39,174.25 after seesawing between gains and losses for much of the session. The broader Topix climbed 0.3% to 2,766.9.

Rate-sensitive banks gained 0.9% and shorter-term Japanese government bond yields marched higher after data showed Japan’s economy expanded an annualised 2.8% in the October-December quarter.

The latest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures appeared to support the Bank of Japan’s plan to keep hiking interest rates and normalise monetary policy.

Megabanks Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group both added about 2%.

Investors sized up the latest tariff salvo after US President Donald Trump said on Friday that tariffs on automobiles would be coming as soon as April 2, without any further details.

“There are a lot of uncertainties…, leaving just a vague impression that tariffs will be increased,” said Kazuo Kamitani, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

