KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 21.629 billion and the number of lots traded was 51,255. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.387 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 2.307 billion),Silver (PKR 2.075billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.141 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.098 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 517.127 million), Copper (PKR 429.249 million),DJ (PKR 200.071 million), Natural Gas (PKR 191.861 million), SP 500 (PKR 139.630 million), Palladium (PKR 71.336 million), Japan Equity (PKR 43.704 million) and Brent (PKR 13.552 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9lots amounting to PKR 29.310 million were traded.

