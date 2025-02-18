Markets Print 2025-02-18
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 17, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 11.95 12.45
2-Week 11.91 12.41
1-Month 11.83 12.33
3-Month 11.65 11.90
6-Month 11.59 11.84
9-Month 11.51 12.01
1-Year 11.48 11.98
==========================
Data source: SBP
