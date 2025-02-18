Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (February 17, 2025) .
========================
Open Bid Rs 278.65
Open Offer Rs 280.98
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 17
|
279.47
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 17
|
279.27
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 17
|
151.39
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 17
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 17
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 17
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 14
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 17
|
6,114.63
|
India Sensex / Feb 17
|
75,996.86
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 17
|
39,174.25
|
Nasdaq / Feb 17
|
20,026.77
|
Hang Seng / Feb 17
|
22,616.23
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 17
|
8,768.01
|
Dow Jones / Feb 17
|
44,546.08
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 17
|
22,798.09
|
France CAC40 / Feb 17
|
8,189.13
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 17
|
70.82
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 17
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 17
|
259,945
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 17
|
2,901.38
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 17
|
68.31
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 18
|
256.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 18
|
263.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Punjab Mod / Feb 17
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
3.35
▲ 0.33 (10.93%)
|
Imperial Limited / Feb 17
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
16.01
▲ 1.46 (10.03%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 17
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
38.79
▲ 3.53 (10.01%)
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 17
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
12.21
▲ 1.11 (10%)
|
Intermarket Securities / Feb 17
Intermarket Securities Limited(IMS)
|
53.91
▲ 4.9 (10%)
|
Arif Habib Corp / Feb 17
Arif Habib Corporation Limited(AHCL)
|
73.18
▲ 6.65 (10%)
|
Century Ins. / Feb 17
Century Insurance Company Limited(CENI)
|
44.01
▲ 4 (10%)
|
National Silk / Feb 17
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
40.82
▲ 3.71 (10%)
|
Suhail Jute / Feb 17
Suhail Jute Mills Limited(SUHJ)
|
119.12
▲ 10.83 (10%)
|
Adamjee Life Assur. / Feb 17
Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited(ALIFE)
|
30.27
▲ 2.75 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Parmount Sp. / Feb 17
Paramount Spinning Mills Limited(PASM)
|
3.63
▼ -0.42 (-10.37%)
|
Redco Textile / Feb 17
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
20.34
▼ -2.26 (-10%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 17
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
34.22
▼ -3.8 (-9.99%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Feb 17
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
125
▼ -13.41 (-9.69%)
|
Sindh Abadgar / Feb 17
Sindh Abadgar's Sugar Mills Limited(SASML)
|
45.34
▼ -4.74 (-9.46%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Feb 17
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
27.11
▼ -2.72 (-9.12%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Feb 17
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
27.01
▼ -2.63 (-8.87%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Feb 17
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
8.40
▼ -0.8 (-8.7%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Feb 17
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
9.20
▼ -0.87 (-8.64%)
|
Shield Corp. / Feb 17
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
260
▼ -23.22 (-8.2%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 17
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
184,358,791
▲ 1.11
|
Power Cement / Feb 17
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
38,607,177
▲ 0.98
|
Sui South Gas / Feb 17
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
32,781,978
▼ -2.55
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
30,354,390
▼ -0.05
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 17
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
23,438,556
▲ 0.07
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 17
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
17,068,146
▲ 0.6
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 17
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
15,826,132
▲ 0.3
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 17
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
15,560,501
▲ 0.34
|
National Bank / Feb 17
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
15,552,538
▲ 0.18
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 17
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
15,290,520
▲ 0.03
