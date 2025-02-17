AIRLINK 187.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.25%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
CNERGY 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.92%)
FCCL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.23%)
FFL 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
FLYNG 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.77%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.96%)
OGDC 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.67%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.87%)
PIBTL 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.02%)
POWER 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7%)
PPL 171.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.11%)
PRL 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.69%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.51%)
SEARL 95.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.24 (-6.13%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.89%)
SYM 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.84%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.72%)
TPLP 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TRG 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
BR100 11,753 Decreased By -65.9 (-0.56%)
BR30 34,582 Decreased By -417.6 (-1.19%)
KSE100 111,794 Decreased By -291.1 (-0.26%)
KSE30 34,841 Decreased By -104.9 (-0.3%)
Markets

Major Gulf markets decline amid Trump tariff plan worries

Reuters Published 17 Feb, 2025 02:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf fell on Monday as investors awaited further details on US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff plans, fearing a potential escalation of global trade tensions.

Trump on Friday revived his tariff threats, warning that automobile levies could kick in as soon as April 2.

He also directed commerce and economic officials to explore reciprocal tariffs on countries imposing tariffs on US goods, with a deadline for recommendations set for April 1.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, hit by a 1.2% fall in ACWA Power and a 0.7% decrease in biggest lender Saudi National Bank.

Elsewhere, Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company eased 0.5%, following a decline in fourth-quarter profit.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.1%, with top lender Emirates NBD retreating 1.6%.

However, blue-chip developer Emaar Properties gained 2.6%, after reporting a higher annual profit.

Emaar also proposed cash dividend of 1 dirham per share for 2024, up from 50 fils per share for 2023.

Most Gulf markets little changed as US tariff woes persist

In Abu Dhabi, the index fell 0.6%, with Burjeel Holding plunging 9.7%, following the hospital operator’s board directive to evaluate the viability of a share repurchase program.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were little changed as investors eyed developments on a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal that could ease sanctions disrupting global supply flows.

The Qatari index was down 0.1%, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank dropping 0.3%.

Gulf stock markets MENA

