Gwadar’s book fair concludes successfully

GWADAR: The book fair organized by the RCD Council Gwadar concluded with a grand closing ceremony. The four-day event saw record-breaking sales of over Rs2.8 million worth of books, reflecting the community’s profound love for knowledge and intellectual growth. The speakers emphasized that fostering a bond with books is akin to a revolution, urging youth to embrace reading as a stepping stone to success.

The closing ceremony was attended by special guest MPA Gwadar, Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch, along with Secretary Fisheries Anwar Shafqat Shahwani, environmental and social activist Safina Faraz, RCD Council Gwadar’s Patron-in-Chief Khuda Bakhsh Hashim, and President Naseer Rahim Suhrabi.

In their addresses, the speakers underscored that the relationship between humans and books is divinely ordained, connecting individuals to spirituality. They stressed that despite technological advancements, the pen and book remain irreplaceable. “Books enlighten us, teach discernment between right and wrong, and will even be ‘read’ in the afterlife,” they remarked.

The dignitaries rejected stereotypes labelling Baloch people as “illiterate,” citing the massive book sales as evidence of the region’s intellectual vitality. “If Baloch were uneducated, they would not spend millions on books,” they asserted. They highlighted Balochistan’s abundant talent across all sectors but lamented that these individuals are often overlooked.

