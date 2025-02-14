AIRLINK 190.90 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.53%)
BOP 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.67%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.79%)
FCCL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.22%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.43%)
HUBC 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.03%)
OGDC 203.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.66%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.29%)
PAEL 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.85%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PPL 174.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.12 (-2.3%)
PRL 35.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.44%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-8.86%)
SYM 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TPLP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 67.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
WAVESAPP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,838 Decreased By -68.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,125 Decreased By -429.3 (-1.21%)
KSE100 112,337 Decreased By -226.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 34,995 Decreased By -98.9 (-0.28%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

AI-generated content raises risks of more bank runs, UK study shows

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 03:36pm

PARIS: Fake news generated by artificial intelligence and spread on social media is heightening the risks of bank runs, according to a new British study that says lenders must improve monitoring to detect when disinformation risks impacting customer behaviour.

Generative AI can be used to create fake news stories saying that customer money is not safe, or memes appearing to joke about security issues, which can be spread on social media using paid adverts, said the study, published by UK research company Say No to Disinfo and communications firm Fenimore Harper.

Banks and regulators are increasingly concerned about the risks of bank runs fuelled by social media, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in 2023, in which depositors withdrew $42 billion in 24 hours.

Advances in AI have supercharged these risks. The G20’s Financial Stability Board warned in November that generative AI “could enable malicious actors to generate and spread disinformation that causes acute crises”, including flash crashes and bank runs.

Saudi Arabia to invest $5bn in AI data centre

Say No to Disinfo showed sample AI-generated content to UK bank customers and found that a third were “extremely likely” to move their money after seeing it, with a further 27% “somewhat likely”.

“As AI is making disinformation campaigns easier, cheaper, quicker and more effective than ever before, the emerging risk to the financial sector is rapidly growing but often overlooked,” the report said, noting that online and mobile banking meant people can move money in seconds.

The study estimated that for every 10 pounds ($12.48) spent on social media adverts to amplify the fake content, as much as 1 million pounds of customer deposits could be moved.

The estimate was calculated by using average deposits held by UK customers, the cost of social media adverts, and estimates for how many people would see them.

Banks need to monitor media and social media mentions, and such monitoring must be integrated with withdrawal monitoring systems to identify when malicious information is affecting customer behaviour, the researchers said.

Asked about the study, Revolut’s head of financial crime, Woody Malouf, said the London-based fintech conducts real-time monitoring for emerging threats among its customers and “across the broader ecosystem”.

“Whilst we believe an industry event like this is unlikely, it is still possible, so it’s essential that financial institutions are prepared,” he said, adding that social media platforms must play a bigger role in stopping threats.

Other financial institutions contacted by Reuters, including NatWest and Barclays, declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

While regulators have expressed concern about AI’s overall impact on financial stability, banks are broadly optimistic about the technology’s impact.

“Banks are working hard to manage and mitigate risks around AI and the regulatory authorities are looking at the potential financial stability challenges the technology poses,” industry body UK Finance said.

The report’s release was unrelated to an AI Summit in France this week, at which politicians and industry executives focused on promoting the spread of AI, a marked shift from the previous summit’s focus on managing its risks.

artificial intelligence

Comments

200 characters

AI-generated content raises risks of more bank runs, UK study shows

Trump says US has approved extradition of suspect in 2008 Mumbai attacks

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Askari Bank’s Zia Ijaz gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Oil to snap three-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

Read more stories