AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-14

‘Disco Support Unit efforts yield positive results’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directive to establish the Disco Support Unit has yielded positive results,...
Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive to establish the Disco Support Unit has yielded positive results, with numerous power thieves apprehended and millions of rupees recovered from defaulters.

The unit, led by Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Hyder, has achieved significant milestones. During the current month, the unit detected power theft at 4,050 locations, registered cases against 2,167 culprits, and arrested 148 individuals.

The accused were charged with stealing 2.9 million units of electricity, valued at approximately Rs. 139.2 million.

A joint operation was conducted by LESCO, police, and Rangers in various areas, including Karbath, Motas Singh, and Natha Singh.

During the operation, 23 power thieves were caught red-handed, and cases were registered against them. The authorities also recovered wires used for power theft and disconnected 19 connections of power thieves and defaulters.

The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately Rs. 6 lakh from dead defaulters and Rs. 2.8 million from running defaulters. Engineer Shahid Hyder, CEO of LESCO, emphasized that power thieves are national criminals and will be dealt with iron hands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

DISCOS PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

‘Disco Support Unit efforts yield positive results’

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Credits against tax WH: FBR issuing notices to salaried individuals: KTBA

Risk sharing: HBL MfB, IFC ink $80m agreement

SCB and IFC to boost unfunded RPP to $400m

Imported RLNG prices increased

APS carnage trials: SC questions PTI’s ‘silence’ on Army Act amendments

Read more stories