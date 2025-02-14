‘Disco Support Unit efforts yield positive results’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directive to establish the Disco Support Unit has yielded positive results, with numerous power thieves apprehended and millions of rupees recovered from defaulters.

The unit, led by Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Hyder, has achieved significant milestones. During the current month, the unit detected power theft at 4,050 locations, registered cases against 2,167 culprits, and arrested 148 individuals.

The accused were charged with stealing 2.9 million units of electricity, valued at approximately Rs. 139.2 million.

A joint operation was conducted by LESCO, police, and Rangers in various areas, including Karbath, Motas Singh, and Natha Singh.

During the operation, 23 power thieves were caught red-handed, and cases were registered against them. The authorities also recovered wires used for power theft and disconnected 19 connections of power thieves and defaulters.

The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately Rs. 6 lakh from dead defaulters and Rs. 2.8 million from running defaulters. Engineer Shahid Hyder, CEO of LESCO, emphasized that power thieves are national criminals and will be dealt with iron hands.

