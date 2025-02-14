AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Markets Print 2025-02-14

Nepra team visits Fesco HQs

Press Release Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 07:57am

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of the Chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), a delegation from NEPRA visited FESCO Headquarters here Thursday.

The delegation was led by Member Technical NEPRA Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh, while other members included Naveed Sheikh DG Affairs NEPRA, Syed Safirullah, Consultant Technical, Additional Director Hafiz Irfan Sheikh and Additional Deputy Director Obaidullah.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Muhammad Amir gave a detailed briefing on FIRs against power pilferers, recovery from defaulters, and future increase in electricity demand, transformer reclamation workshops, financial implications, safety standards and ongoing measures to facilitate FESCO consumers.

Member Technical NEPRA Rafiq Ahmed Sheikh appreciated the data presented by FESCO, especially the number of FIRs and the recovery ratio, and commended FESCO management for their excellent performance, especially the measures taken to eliminate the power theft. He further said that under the leadership of Chief Executive FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir, the company is progressing rapidly. His hard work and leadership skills are worthy of imitation by other DISCOs.

At this occasion, CEO FESCO Muhammad Amir said that FESCO’s achievements are the result of teamwork that is working honestly and hard day and night. FESCO management is committed to achieving the targets set by NEPRA and further improvements will be made for the convenience of the consumers, he added. He hoped that FESCO will continue to work with the same hard work and dedication in the future to meet the targets set by NEPRA.

GM Operations Umar Hayat Gondal, GM Commercial Rao Mubashar Hayat, GM Technical Muhammad Rafiq, DG MIRAD Madam Sadaf Naz, CE (P&D) Aamir Mehboob Elahi, CE (Opr) Muhammad Saeed, CFO Muhammad Nazir, Director Finance Ali Muhammad Khan, Director MIRAD Ammar Imtiaz, Director Iqbal Khan Niazi, Director Commercial Zulfiqar Ali and Company Secretary Muhammad Saeed Raza were also present on the occasion.

