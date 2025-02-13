FC Dallas acquire Luciano Acosta from Cincinnati in blockbuster deal

FC Dallas acquired star midfielder Luciano Acosta from FC Cincinnati on Wednesday for $5 million and up to another $1 million based on performance metrics.

Acosta, the MLS MVP in 2023, had hinted after last season that it might be time for him to depart Cincinnati after the club was upset by New York City FC in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The 30-year-old is the club’s all-time leader in goals (48) and assists (62) in four seasons of MLS play.

Acosta was a three-time Best XI selection for Cincinnati (2022-24) and made the MLS All-Star team each of those seasons.

The player nicknamed “Lucho” was captain of the All-Star team each of the past two seasons and donned the captain’s headband 133 times for Cincinnati.

“As Lucho departs, we want to express our gratitude,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in statement.

“Lucho has been a tremendous player for this club. From helping secure the first playoff appearance in team history, to an MVP season leading to the Supporters’ Shield, he has played a huge role in the story and success of FC Cincinnati.

We wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.

Referee lost control of Merseyside derby, Van Dijk says

“We will look to quickly add to our group with a player of elite talent and strong character.”

Acosta had 17 goals and 14 assists during his 2023 MVP season. He also led the MLS in assists in both 2022 and 2024, recording 19 each time.

There was speculation Acosta might eye his native Argentina as his next stop but that type of move never materialized.

FC Dallas saw the opportunity to make a huge move and seized the chance.

“This is a landmark signing for FC Dallas and a statement of our commitment to building a championship-caliber team,” FC Dallas president Dan Hunt said in a news release. “Bringing in a player of Lucho’s caliber – an MVP and proven leader – demonstrates our ambition and desire to compete at the highest level. We are thrilled to welcome him to the FC Dallas family and cannot wait to see him inspire our fans and teammates alike.”

Acosta also played for D.C. United for four seasons, making 137 appearances and posting 24 goals and 35 assists from 2016-19. He then played two seasons for Atlas FC of Liga MX.

Overall, Acosta has 72 goals and 97 assists in 251 matches (225) starts in eight MLS seasons. In 12 playoff matches (11 starts), he has three goals and four assists.