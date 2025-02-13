China stocks dip, HK jumps as investors chase offshore valuations amid AI buzz

HONG KONG: China stocks edged lower on Thursday, while Hong Kong markets jumped more than 1% as investors sought cheaper valuations offshore, fuelled by ongoing AI enthusiasm.

Tech and property shares drive China, HK stocks higher

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.12% to 3,342.22 points, and China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.13%.

Leading losses onshore, the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index declined 1.68%, its biggest retreat in more than two weeks.

In Hong Kong, the Chinese H-share index rose 1.34% while the Hang Seng Index added 1.52%, both at four-month highs.

The Hang Seng Artificial Intelligence Theme Index jumped 1.4% to touch a three-year high.

Shares of Alibaba climbed as much as 4.5% to a 2-1/2-year high following a report that Apple will partner with the Chinese e-commerce giant to roll out artificial intelligence features for iPhone users in China.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index has advanced 10.62% so far this year, the best performer among major markets in the region, largely due to DeepSeek-triggered tech rally and China’s market rescue measures last month.

“There is a strong case for potential re-rating, especially for Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks, in which the valuation is much more attractive,” Raymond Ma, Chief investment officer, Mainland China and Hong Kong at Invesco, said in a note.

Re-rating opportunities would come when the market reassess China’s innovative capabilities and corporate earnings growth following the AI breakthrough, he added.