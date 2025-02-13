AIRLINK 187.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.11%)
BOP 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.6%)
CNERGY 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.64%)
FFL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.57%)
FLYNG 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.95%)
MLCF 46.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
OGDC 209.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.27%)
PACE 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.11%)
PAEL 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
POWER 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.93%)
PPL 182.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.4%)
PRL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.42%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
SEARL 103.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
SYM 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.81%)
TELE 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
TRG 68.15 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.84%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,971 Increased By 10.5 (0.09%)
BR30 35,925 Increased By 16.7 (0.05%)
KSE100 112,942 Increased By 17.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 35,206 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.3%)
China stocks dip, HK jumps as investors chase offshore valuations amid AI buzz

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 11:03am

HONG KONG: China stocks edged lower on Thursday, while Hong Kong markets jumped more than 1% as investors sought cheaper valuations offshore, fuelled by ongoing AI enthusiasm.

Tech and property shares drive China, HK stocks higher

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.12% to 3,342.22 points, and China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was down 0.13%.

  • Leading losses onshore, the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index declined 1.68%, its biggest retreat in more than two weeks.

  • In Hong Kong, the Chinese H-share index rose 1.34% while the Hang Seng Index added 1.52%, both at four-month highs.

  • The Hang Seng Artificial Intelligence Theme Index jumped 1.4% to touch a three-year high.

  • Shares of Alibaba climbed as much as 4.5% to a 2-1/2-year high following a report that Apple will partner with the Chinese e-commerce giant to roll out artificial intelligence features for iPhone users in China.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark index has advanced 10.62% so far this year, the best performer among major markets in the region, largely due to DeepSeek-triggered tech rally and China’s market rescue measures last month.

  • “There is a strong case for potential re-rating, especially for Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks, in which the valuation is much more attractive,” Raymond Ma, Chief investment officer, Mainland China and Hong Kong at Invesco, said in a note.

  • Re-rating opportunities would come when the market reassess China’s innovative capabilities and corporate earnings growth following the AI breakthrough, he added.

  • Around the region, MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.72% while Japan’s Nikkei index climbed 1.49%.

