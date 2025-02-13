AIRLINK 189.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
BOP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
CNERGY 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 38.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
HUBC 131.51 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.64%)
HUMNL 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.01%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.76%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.47%)
OGDC 210.26 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.55%)
PACE 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.53%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
POWER 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (8.56%)
PPL 184.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.15%)
PRL 36.07 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.66%)
PTC 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
SEARL 104.80 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.74%)
SYM 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
TRG 67.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 12,039 Increased By 78.1 (0.65%)
BR30 36,193 Increased By 285 (0.79%)
KSE100 113,444 Increased By 519.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,389 Increased By 77.3 (0.22%)
India's benchmarks set to open higher as investors assess key data

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 08:33am
India’s benchmark indexes are poised to open higher on Thursday, as investors digested domestic inflation data suggesting another rate reduction, while U.S. inflation reading and trade war concerns kept a lid on risk sentiment.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,143, as of 08:29 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open above Wednesday’s close of 23,045.25.

Asian markets traded marginally higher, while U.S. equities fell overnight after data signalled that consumer inflation picked up more than expected in January, raising prospects of fewer rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose after the inflation reading.

Data showed India’s retail inflation slowed to a five-month low in January as food price inflation eased, boosting the odds of another rate cut to support growth.

While the domestic inflation data released hours before the U.S. inflation print had raised expectations for further monetary easing by India’s central bank, the strong U.S. inflation reading challenges that outlook.

Higher interest rates in the U.S. make emerging markets such as India less attractive for overseas investors.

A sustained bout of foreign outflows from Indian equities amounting to $10.67 billion in 2025 so far and slowing economic and earnings growth have hurt markets.

The benchmark Nifty is down 12.3% from its all-time high levels hit in September.

Indian shares seen opening marginally higher

The broader markets have fared worse, with the smallcap index trading about 19% below its record high.

Meanwhile, trade war fears continued to mount after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports.

The comments came in as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit the White House later in the day. The Trump administration has complained that India has high tariffs that lock out U.S. imports.

Indian stocks

