LESCO releases half-yearly performance report

Recorder Report Published 13 Feb, 2025 08:08am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has showcased exceptional achievements during the first six months of the current fiscal year.

According to the half-yearly performance report, the company has demonstrated remarkable performance under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Hyder. During this period, 81,929 net metering connections were issued, with a cumulative capacity of 1104 megawatts.

The LESCO has also successfully addressed the shortage of single-phase meters, issuing 80,200 meters to new connections during the first half of the fiscal year. Out of these, 66,400 meters have been installed, while 72,366 defective meters were replaced.

The report highlights that during the six-month period, LESCO ensured zero load-shedding on 1961 category-I and II feeders out of a total of 2224 feeders. The category-III feeders had experienced load-shedding of up to three hours, followed by four hours by category-IV feeders, and up to five hours category-V feeders.

The impressive half-yearly performance report demonstrates LESCO’s commitment to providing reliable and efficient electricity supply to its consumers.

