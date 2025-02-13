AIRLINK 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.4%)
BOP 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.53%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
HUBC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.78%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.91%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.26%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.04%)
OGDC 210.66 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.75%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.16%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.71%)
PIAHCLA 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.14%)
PPL 184.10 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.2%)
PRL 36.08 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.69%)
PTC 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
SEARL 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.28%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 36.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.87%)
SYM 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TELE 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
TRG 67.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
WAVESAPP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.86%)
BR100 12,031 Increased By 70.8 (0.59%)
BR30 36,159 Increased By 250.6 (0.7%)
KSE100 113,401 Increased By 476.4 (0.42%)
KSE30 35,373 Increased By 61.8 (0.18%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-13

European shares end at record peak on earnings boost

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2025 06:52am

FRANKFURT: European shares eked out an all-time high on Wednesday, as investors cheered earnings reports from Heineken and ABN AMRO, although some caution around US inflation data and trade policies prevailed.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index settled a choppy session up 0.1%, with Germany’s benchmark also at a record peak. European banks led sectoral gains with a 1.1% advance, with ABN AMRO up 8.2% at a more than five-year high after the Dutch bank’s fourth-quarter results beat market expectations.

The food and beverages sector was next in line with a 1% increase. Heineken soared 14.4% - its biggest daily rise on record after the brewer reported better-than-expected profit, launched a share buyback and forecast further growth in operating profit in 2025.

Its peers Anheuser-Busch InBev and Carlsberg also rose 2.8% and 3.2%, respectively. On the other hand stocks of dividend-paying utilities fell 1% against a rise in European bond yields, after US data showed consumer prices increased by the most in nearly 1-1/2 years in January, lifting bets that the Federal Reserve could deliver only one interest rate cut this year. Investors also braced for an intensifying global trade war.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce his reciprocal tariff policy later in the day, which is likely to receive a response by the export-dependent European Union. “Tariffs are not simply a negotiating strategy and that has been our starting view.

There is something else in terms of a belief that it is a source of potential revenue to try and equalize perceived injustices in trade,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm. “Defence spending, given the strength of US defence companies, is a good way to improve your trade balance... but I would hesitate to say too much about what could be the kind of compromise on the European side.”

Despite an uncertain global trade backdrop, the STOXX 600 has risen nearly 8% this year on tailwinds helped by solid earnings from some European companies and on expectations that a weak euro could aid near-term export-oriented corporate revenues. Among others, Carl Zeiss Meditec slid 12.5% after the German optical systems maker posted downbeat quarterly core earnings.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares end at record peak on earnings boost

October-December: Discos, KE set to cut tariffs by about Rs2

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Clearance of imported consignments: STZA bound to apply for subscription to PSW for consignment clearance

Nepra says KE to face ‘consequences’ if it fails to provide info/data

Coca-Cola içecek’s investments: Turkish team briefs Aurangzeb

Tax authorities: Structured procedural framework drafted

Read more stories