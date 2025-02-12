AIRLINK 190.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.91 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (9.97%)
CNERGY 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 38.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
FFL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FLYNG 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.27%)
HUBC 130.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
MLCF 46.32 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.77%)
OGDC 209.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.44%)
PACE 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
PAEL 40.91 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.99%)
POWER 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
PPL 183.73 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (1.84%)
PRL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.08%)
PTC 24.77 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (9.22%)
SEARL 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 18.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.07%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 67.58 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.22%)
WAVESAPP 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.56%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,960 Increased By 15.8 (0.13%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 248.5 (0.7%)
KSE100 112,925 Decreased By -85.4 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -82.7 (-0.23%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks fall as January inflation rises

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2025 08:08pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened lower Wednesday following a report showing higher US inflation in January, dampening expectations for interest rate cuts.

The consumer price index edged up to 3.0 percent in January from a year ago, rising from 2.9 percent in December, above the 2.8 percent projected by economists.

Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic predicted the Federal Reserve will “remain on the sidelines” and not cut interest rates “at least through Q3 of this year” as a result of the shifting inflation picture.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 percent at 44,217.28.

Wall St muted as markets assess Powell’s remarks

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent to 6,027.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.5 percent to 19,539.96.

The inflation figures came with Fed Chair Jerome Powell set for a second day of congressional testimony later on Wednesday.

Among individual companies, CVS Health shot up 14.2 percent following better-than-expected earnings. The pharmacy chain company projected higher profits in 2025 compared with last year.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks fall as January inflation rises

PM Shehbaz, IMF’s Georgieva discuss ongoing programme

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after range-bound trading

IMF signals support, says PM as Pakistan pursues cost-cutting

IMF lauds Pakistan’s economic efforts, says Aurangzeb ahead of upcoming review

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

COAS urges students to excel academically, contribute to national progress

Banks to develop SME index to help boost financing for small businesses

China says ‘Gaza belongs to the Palestinians’, opposes ‘forced displacement’

Mari Minerals expands mining portfolio with acquisition in Chagai

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology

Read more stories