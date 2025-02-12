World Safer Internet Day: Kaspersky experts highlight online risks for children

ISLAMABAD: On world Safer Internet Day on February 11, Kaspersky experts have highlighted the growing risks children face online by analyzing threats associated with one of the most popular gaming platforms.

The news report released by global cyber security firm on Tuesday, Kaspersky detected more than 1.6 million attempted cyber attacks disguised as Roblox-related files in 2024 alone.

With millions of monthly active users, Roblox is more than just a game, it’s a digital playground where children worldwide connect and explore immersive digital worlds. Since many players actively seek out ways to customize their gaming experience, they often unknowingly download malicious files that compromise their security. The game’s massive appeal among younger audiences has turned it into a lucrative hunting ground for cyber criminals who disguise malware as mods, cheats, or free in-game currency generators.

In 2024, Kaspersky detected 1,612,921 attacks disguised as Roblox-related files. The highest number of attacks was recorded in August with 179,286 attacks, followed by 160,116 in September and 151,638 in October.

One of the most common scams in gaming is the offer to receive in-game currency for free. In one of the schemes that have been revealed, users are asked to enter their game ID or username, selecting their preferred platform (Android, iOS, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo) to create the illusion of an official multi-platform tool. Once the player proceeds, they are prompted to complete various “verification” tasks or surveys to win the prize which might include a new iPhone, PlayStation, etc. However, to receive the prize a victim is asked to pay for delivery. After completing the payment, the victim loses the money and does not receive the prize.

Safer Internet Day is a reminder that safeguarding digital safety is more important than ever, especially for young gamers who are frequent targets of cybercriminals,“ says Vasily Kolesnikov, security expert at Kaspersky.

