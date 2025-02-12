AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-12

Broad-based losses drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses across sectors except healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.33% lower at 16,345.30 points.

Muller & Phipps and Carson Cumberbatch were the top percentage losers on the index, down 7.7% each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 97.4 million shares from 78.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover advanced to 2.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8 million) from 2.07 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 154 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.3 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares

Comments

200 characters

Broad-based losses drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories