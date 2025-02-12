Broad-based losses drag Sri Lankan shares lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Tuesday, dragged down by losses across sectors except healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.33% lower at 16,345.30 points.

Muller & Phipps and Carson Cumberbatch were the top percentage losers on the index, down 7.7% each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 97.4 million shares from 78.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover advanced to 2.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8 million) from 2.07 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data. Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 154 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.3 billion rupees, the data showed.