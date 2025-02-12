AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
2025-02-12

European shares end at record high; steelmakers, miners drop

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025

FRANKFURT: European shares closed a choppy Tuesday session at a record high, as investors weighed the European Union’s response to US President Donald Trump’s tariff hike on all steel and aluminium imports that sparked a decline in basic resources stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with banking stocks leading sectoral gains with a 1.4% rise.

Basic resources fell 1.9%, tracking a drop in base metal prices after Trump imposed tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports that will take effect from next month and is also expected to announce reciprocal tariffs on all countries that impose duties on US goods this week.

Shares in European steelmakers, which account for about 15% of US imports, fell. ArcelorMittal and Voestalpine stocks dropped 1.9% and 0.9%, respectively, while Thyssenkrupp fell 3.9%.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the Trump administration’s move and said that the 27-nation bloc would take “firm and proportionate countermeasures”.

“Markets are just waiting to see exactly how the European Union will respond and we’ve seen in the past with, of course, Canada and Mexico - the fact that tariffs are announced doesn’t necessarily mean they’re gonna be implemented in full or implemented when he says they will be,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Meanwhile, travel and leisure was the top sectoral laggard, down 2.3%, dragged by an 11% drop in Entain after the British bookmaker said CEO Gavin Isaacs would step down immediately.

TUI fell 10.8% after Europe’s largest travel operator said its bookings growth weakened, sending shares of rival airlines such as Lufthansa, easyJet and Wizz Air down between 1.2% and 3.9%.

The STOXX luxury index rose 1.1%, with Kering up 1.3% after the French luxury group reported fourth-quarter revenue above expectations.

Despite an uncertain global trade backdrop, the benchmark STOXX index has logged gains of about 7.8% so far this year as analysts expect Trump’s moves to be negotiating tactics and as investors focus on corporate earnings.

