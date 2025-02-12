AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-12

Indian benchmarks post worst session in three weeks

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes declined on Tuesday, posting their worst session in three weeks, dragged down by fears over the US imposing reciprocal trade tariffs.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 1.32% lower at 23,071.8, while the BSE Sensex fell 1.32% to 76,293.6. The blue-chips fell for the fifth straight session and posted their biggest single-day percentage drop since January 21.

The indexes have lost about 3% in the five sessions.

The benchmarks are trading about 12% lower from their record-high levels hit on September 27, 2024, while the smallcap and midcap indexes are inching towards bear market territory - a 20% drop from all-time highs hit on December 12 and September 24, respectively.

The more domestically-focussed small and midcaps indexes tumbled 3.5% and 3% each on the day, taking the combined drop from their record highs to 18.5% and 16.5%, respectively.

Small and midcaps could continue to see further selling pressure as earnings growth has not justified expensive valuations, according to analysts.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Monday raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 25% and said he would announce plans to impose reciprocal levies on several countries in the next two days.

India will be among the most impacted by reciprocal tariffs due to its pronounced tariff differentials, multiple brokerages said.

Trump’s tariff threats continue to hurt market sentiment, triggering selling pressure, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony later in the day will also be closely assessed for commentary on US tariffs and inflation.

Beside tariff worries, slowing domestic corporate earnings have also dented investor sentiment.

Among individual stocks, Royal Enfield motorcycle maker Eicher Motors shed 7% and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty after missing quarterly profit and margin estimates.

NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks post worst session in three weeks

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories