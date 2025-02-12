Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 212,554 tonnes of cargo comprising 171,230 tonnes of import cargo and 41,324 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 171,230 comprised of 71,770 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 42,659 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 56,801 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 41,324 comprised of 39,606 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 518 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 1,200 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 06 ships namely, Xin Fu Zhou, Apl Mami, Hms Yamook, Hms Tabook, Paramita & Hmm Promise berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Cma Cgm Columba, X-Press Kohima, MT Quetta & Hemma Bhum sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of six ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Eleni-T, Maria and Chinooki are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 104,800 tonnes, comprising 87,676 tonnes imports cargo and 17,124 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,250 Containers (1,620 TEUs Imports & 630 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Clipper Aegina, Corona, Kouros Queen and Karlskrona & three more ships, MSC Positano, MSC Pamela and DM Dragon scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Coal, Container and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-2, LCT, QICT and EVTL are respectively on Tuesday 11th February, while another containers ship ‘Maersk Cape Town’ due to arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 12th February, 2025.

