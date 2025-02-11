AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
World

Kremlin says there is nothing new to report on discussions around Ukraine with the US

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 05:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that there was nothing new to report on discussions around Ukraine with the United States.

Peskov repeated a statement that contacts between the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia had begun at different levels and had intensified, but said there was nothing more to add for now.

Asked about unconfirmed reports on Telegram and X that U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff may have flown into Moscow, Peskov said he had no information about the matter and that no meetings with him were on the agenda.

Later on Tuesday, Rosaviatsia, Russia’s aviation regulator, issued a statement in response to what it said were media questions and reports after flight tracking services showed a private jet landing in Moscow from the United States.

Ukraine’s Zelensky to attend Munich security meet: organisers

The regulator said it was a one-off technical flight from Washington to Moscow related to “humanitarian cooperation” of a medical nature. It did not disclose details of the flight or the identities of those on board.

Separately, Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador in Moscow, on Tuesday held talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

According to Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Tracy and Ryabkov discussed the operations of Russian diplomatic institutions abroad.

USA Ukraine Dmitry Peskov Kremlin Ukraine conflict

