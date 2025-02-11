AIRLINK 193.22 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (3.71%)
BOP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 38.17 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (3.13%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.89%)
HUBC 131.90 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.01%)
HUMNL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
MLCF 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.14%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 7.53 (3.75%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.28%)
PAEL 40.32 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.69%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.3%)
PIBTL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.53%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.11%)
PPL 180.05 Increased By ▲ 8.17 (4.75%)
PRL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.12%)
SEARL 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.86%)
SYM 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.31%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.06%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.61%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.32%)
BR100 11,942 Increased By 204.6 (1.74%)
BR30 35,591 Increased By 950.8 (2.74%)
KSE100 112,964 Increased By 1585.7 (1.42%)
KSE30 35,396 Increased By 598.7 (1.72%)
Most Gulf markets gain on upbeat earnings; Saudi falls

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 02:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday after a slew of upbeat earnings although caution persisted ahead of potential US tariffs, while investors awaited comments from the Federal Reserve Chair.

Trump on Monday announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to the U.S, with additional reciprocal tariffs to be made public on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.6%, led by a 2.2% advance in Emaar Properties and a 0.8% rise in lender Dubai Islamic Bank ahead of its earnings.

Among other stocks, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications jumped 2.5% after the telecom firm reported a higher quarterly profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index nudged 0.1% higher, with Aldar Properties advancing 6%, on course third consecutive session of gains. Aldar reported fourth-quarter profit of 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.30 million), up 37% year-on-year.

Gulf markets end mixed amid renewed tariff threats

On the other hand, Lulu Retail Holding plunged 10%, set for its biggest intraday fall since its listing in November, following a steep decline in fourth-quarter profit.

Lulu runs one of the biggest hypermarket chains in the Middle East. Elsewhere, International Holding Co was flat in spite of posting a decline in annual profit.

The Qatari benchmark index gained 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 1% and telecom firm Ooredoo increasing 1.1%, after posting a 46% jump in fourth-quarter profit.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index fell 0.3%, hit by a 0.8% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 0.9% decrease in ACWA Power Company.

Leejam Sports, which posted a lower quarterly profit, retreated 3.6%.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Investors will closely assess his comments on US tariffs and inflation.

