NEW DELHI: Bangladesh is looking for long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) deals with exporting nations like Brunei, an advisor to the South Asian nation’s energy ministry said at the India Energy Week conference on Tuesday.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG slips on tepid demand, ample supply

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan also said the country is almost finalising its list of countries to buy spot LNG from, and added that it is reviewing all power deals from the last regime.