AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-11

US natural gas prices soar

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Monday on rising flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand next week than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 12.1 cents, or 3.7%, to $3.430 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:06 a.m. EST (1306 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since January 29.

Speculators last week cut their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchange for the first time in nine weeks, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commitments of Traders report.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states rose to 106.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in February, up from 102.7 bcfd in January when freezing oil and gas wells and pipes, known as freeze-offs, cut production. That compares with a monthly record of 104.6 bcfd in December 2023.

On a daily basis, however, output was on track to slide by 1.2 bcfd over the past four days to a preliminary one-week low of 105.5 bcfd on Monday. That compares with a daily record high of 106.7 bcfd on February 6.

Analysts noted preliminary data is often revised later in the day.

After extreme cold last month boosted heating demand to an all-time high, analysts said energy firms may have pulled a record amount of gas out of storage in January. The current record monthly storage withdrawal is 994 bcf in January 2022, according to federal energy data.

Meteorologists projected weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder than normal through February 25.

With colder weather coming, LSEG forecasts average gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, will rise from 132.9 bcfd this week to 138.9 bcfd next week.

The forecast for this week was lower than LSEG’s outlook on Friday, while its forecast for next week was higher.

The amount of gas flowing to the eight big US LNG export plants rose to an average of 15.2 bcfd so far in February, up from 14.6 bcfd in January.

US natural gas US natural gas prices

Comments

200 characters

US natural gas prices soar

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories