Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 370,462 tonnes of cargo comprising 260,491 tonnes of import cargo and 109,971 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 260,491 comprised of 111,153 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 46,020 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 103,318 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 109,971 comprised of 105,733 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 4,088 tonnes of Mill Scale.

Approximately, 05 ships namely One Force, Hemma Bhum, Oocl Dalian, MT Shalamar & Chemroad Polaris berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Gs Ruby, Hong Da Xin 68, Kition M, Eleni T & Sky Winner sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025