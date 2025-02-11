‘France in advanced talks to buy Indian rocket launcher system’

BENGALURU: France is in advanced talks with India to buy a multi-barrel rocket launcher system, a top Indian official said on Monday, a potential deal that would be the first time India’s second-largest arms supplier buys weapons from New Delhi.

India is the world’s biggest arms importer, but has been trying to boost local production to meet its defence requirements and has been steadily raising its defence exports.

The domestically made Pinaka rocket system with a range of up to 90 km (56 miles) was demonstrated to a French delegation in India around three months ago and was found to be satisfactory, a second official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.