AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-11

Asian currencies: Malaysia’s ringgit falls

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

BENGALURU: Malaysia’s currency was the top loser among a group of downbeat Asian currencies on Monday as markets factored in a negative outlook for the country’s biggest trading partner, China, while Singapore stocks touched a record high, led by top bank DBS.

The ringgit, which outperformed its Southeast Asian peers in 2024, dropped up to 0.7% during the day, as investors price in a gloomy outlook for China amid a trade war with the United States. Stocks in Kuala Lumpur were trading 0.1% lower.

US President Donald Trump’s initial 10% tariff on Chinese imports is expected to negatively impact trade-dependent Malaysia, further putting pressure on the ringgit, as it is highly sensitive to weakness in the yuan.

Maybank analysts, however, expect the ringgit to stand out positively from its peers after investors fully factor in the effects of the US tariffs on China.

“Although it (ringgit) is more sensitive to Chinese yuan weakness compared to others, its stronger fundamentals would help offset some of the negative impact,” the analysts said in a note.

Malaysian equities recorded their fourth straight month of investor selling in January, with outflows reaching $701 million in the first month of 2025. Since October, the net outflows have reached $2.5 billion, further putting downside pressure on the ringgit.

Other currency markets in developing countries were mostly downbeat, with the Philippine peso, Taiwan dollar

and Indonesian rupiah dragging between 0.1% and 0.5% after Trump unveiled plans to impose 25% tariffs on all US imports of steel and aluminium.

The market’s initial knee-jerk reaction to those levies pushed the dollar higher, said Lemon Zhang, a strategist at Barclays in Singapore.

“This also explains underperformance in high-beta currencies or commodity-related currencies, especially those with thin liquidity on early Monday morning.”

Equities in Singapore touched a record high on Monday after an earnings report from its biggest lender, DBS. The share market gained as much as 1.6% during the day.

Shares in DBS soared 4.1% to a record high as it flagged an improvement in net interest income for 2025 and tabled a new shareholder payout plan.

Jefferies analysts cheered the bank’s proposed 60 Singapore cents dividend for 2025 along with the S$3 billion ($2.21 billion) buyback announced last quarter.

Other equity markets in the region were mostly mixed with shares in Bangkok and Taipei dragging 0.8% and 0.9%, while stocks in South Korea added 0.1%.

Malaysia’s ringgit

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Malaysia’s ringgit falls

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories