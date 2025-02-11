Markets Print 2025-02-11
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (February 10, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 11.85 12.35
2-Week 11.87 12.37
1-Month 11.85 12.35
3-Month 11.65 11.90
6-Month 11.54 11.79
9-Month 11.47 11.97
1-Year 11.47 11.97
==========================
Data source: SBP
