AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,751 Increased By 141.7 (1.22%)
BR30 34,739 Increased By 622.6 (1.83%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Asim Jofa announces revitalisation of Karachi’s landmarks via ‘Green Pakistan, Clean Pakistan’ initiative

Press Release Published February 10, 2025 Updated February 10, 2025 05:22pm

Fashion designer Asim Jofa has announced a commitment to social service with the goal to revitalize Karachi’s iconic landmarks under a ‘Green Pakistan, Clean Pakistan’ initiative, according to a press release.

“With permission and support from Karachi’s Mayor,Murtaza Wahab, Jofa has launched an extensive beautification project aimed at restoring the city’s aesthetic charm,” the press release added.

“First stepping into this mission in 2015, Jofa has a plan for the next three months where the team has undertaken the restoration of prominent landmarks such as 2 Talwaar, 3 Talwaar, and DUA Chowrangi.”

The project involves the polishing and replacement of tiles on these iconic structures and ongoing maintenance of surrounding plants and shrubs, ensuring a greener and more vibrant environment for the city’s residents.

In addition to structural enhancements, there are plans for a possible light show at 2 Talwaar and 3 Talwaar around the time of Eid, adding a festive touch to the city’s skyline.

“Looking ahead, Asim Jofa is determined to expand his efforts to other key areas in Karachi, including Bilawal Chowrangi, Jubilee Chowrangi, Football Roundabout, Fish Roundabout, and Cycle Circle, among others.

“As a proud Karachiite, I believe it is our collective responsibility to preserve and enhance the beauty of our city. Through this initiative, I hope to instill a renewed sense of civic pride and contribute to a cleaner, greener Karachi,” Jofa was quoted as saying in the statement.

Pakistan Asim Jofa

Comments

200 characters

Asim Jofa announces revitalisation of Karachi’s landmarks via ‘Green Pakistan, Clean Pakistan’ initiative

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 settles with over 1,000 points gain

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

New all-time high: gold price per tola surges to record Rs303,000 in Pakistan

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as market steadies after US tariff concerns

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Read more stories