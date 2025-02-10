Asim Jofa announces revitalisation of Karachi’s landmarks via ‘Green Pakistan, Clean Pakistan’ initiative

Fashion designer Asim Jofa has announced a commitment to social service with the goal to revitalize Karachi’s iconic landmarks under a ‘Green Pakistan, Clean Pakistan’ initiative, according to a press release.

“With permission and support from Karachi’s Mayor,Murtaza Wahab, Jofa has launched an extensive beautification project aimed at restoring the city’s aesthetic charm,” the press release added.

“First stepping into this mission in 2015, Jofa has a plan for the next three months where the team has undertaken the restoration of prominent landmarks such as 2 Talwaar, 3 Talwaar, and DUA Chowrangi.”

The project involves the polishing and replacement of tiles on these iconic structures and ongoing maintenance of surrounding plants and shrubs, ensuring a greener and more vibrant environment for the city’s residents.

In addition to structural enhancements, there are plans for a possible light show at 2 Talwaar and 3 Talwaar around the time of Eid, adding a festive touch to the city’s skyline.

“Looking ahead, Asim Jofa is determined to expand his efforts to other key areas in Karachi, including Bilawal Chowrangi, Jubilee Chowrangi, Football Roundabout, Fish Roundabout, and Cycle Circle, among others.

“As a proud Karachiite, I believe it is our collective responsibility to preserve and enhance the beauty of our city. Through this initiative, I hope to instill a renewed sense of civic pride and contribute to a cleaner, greener Karachi,” Jofa was quoted as saying in the statement.