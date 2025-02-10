EU says it would react to US tariffs, but awaits clarification

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Monday it would react to protect EU interests after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of impending metals tariffs, but said it would not respond until it had detailed or written clarification of the measures.

Trump said on Sunday that he will introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US, in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul.

“The EU sees no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports. We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified measures,” the Commission said in a statement.