AIRLINK 187.01 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.13%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.14%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.58%)
FCCL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.84%)
FFL 14.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.65%)
FLYNG 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
HUBC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (2.44%)
HUMNL 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.78%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
MLCF 43.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.15%)
OGDC 201.50 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (1.51%)
PACE 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PAEL 39.72 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (5.22%)
PIAHCLA 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
POWER 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
PPL 172.70 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (2.74%)
PRL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.11%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.60 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (3.65%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
SYM 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.29%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.27%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.31%)
YOUW 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
BR100 11,751 Increased By 141.7 (1.22%)
BR30 34,739 Increased By 622.6 (1.83%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EU says it would react to US tariffs, but awaits clarification

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 01:27pm

BRUSSELS: The European Commission said on Monday it would react to protect EU interests after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of impending metals tariffs, but said it would not respond until it had detailed or written clarification of the measures.

Trump said on Sunday that he will introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US, in another major escalation of his trade policy overhaul.

“The EU sees no justification for the imposition of tariffs on its exports. We will react to protect the interests of European businesses, workers and consumers from unjustified measures,” the Commission said in a statement.

European Commission US President Donald Trump US tariffs

Comments

200 characters

EU says it would react to US tariffs, but awaits clarification

Buying at bourse, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE on two-day visit

Pakistan seeks details after vessel carrying 65 sinks off Libyan coast

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Biafo Industries partners with Reko Diq Mining Company

Engro Fertilizer posts Rs28.3bn profit in 2024

Oil climbs as investors weigh new US tariffs

UAE’s Gargash Group acquires majority stake in TPL Trakker’s Middle East subsidiary

All set for inking TRQs deals for rice with European Union

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Read more stories