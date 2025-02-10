AIRLINK 182.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.36%)
New Zealand win toss, bowl against South Africa in tri-series

AFP Published 10 Feb, 2025 10:45am
LAHORE: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the second match of the three-nation ODI tournament in Lahore on Monday.

New Zealand, who beat hosts Pakistan in the opening game by 78 runs at the same venue on Saturday, brought in opener Devon Conway in place of the injured Rachin Ravindra.

South Africa are without seven top players in the tri-series because they were involved in a Twenty20 League back home.

Bracewell, Phillips and Young feature in PCB Podcast

The series comes on the eve of the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai.

Teams:

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ethan Bosch, Lungi Ngidi

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Rashid Riaz (PAK)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

