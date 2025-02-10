AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Markets Print 2025-02-10

TSX posts weekly decline as BCE shares tumble

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, led by declines for the communication services sector, as the risk of a wider trade war spooked investors and after stronger-than-expected jobs data tempered expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate cuts.

The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 91.58 points, or 0.36%, at 25,442.91. For the week, the index was down 0.35%, after three straight weekly gains.

Wall Street also lost ground after US President Donald Trump said he might impose reciprocal tariffs on several countries next week. On Monday, Trump suspended his threat of steep tariffs on Mexico and Canada, agreeing to a 30-day pause.

“President Trump looking to have retaliatory tariffs against unnamed countries continues to prove that this is top of mind for him,” said Ben Jang, a portfolio manager at Nicola Wealth.

“The strengthening overall of the Canadian labour market just gives the Bank of Canada some flexibility (to deal) with the unknowns of tariffs.”

Canada’s economy added 76,000 jobs in January, eclipsing expectations for a gain of 25,000, and the unemployment rate unexpectedly dipped to 6.6%.

Investors see a 62% chance that the Bank of Canada will cut its benchmark interest rate by a further 25 basis points in March, down from 64% before the data.

