AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-10

FTSE 100 eases from record high on tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

LONDON: UK stocks were lower on Friday, with the FTSE 100 easing from a record high, as tariff uncertainty added to investor nerves after data showed weaker-than-expected US jobs growth.

The FTSE 100 lost 0.3%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 slipped 0.8% and was set to end the week marginally higher.

The FTSE 100 was set to end the week 0.6% higher and closed at a record high on Thursday, lifted by upbeat corporate earnings and hopes for further rate cuts from the Bank of England after the central bank cut rates by 25 basis points. However, highlighting the challenges faced by the UK economy, policymakers halved their 2025 economic growth outlook while flagging that inflation would be nearly double the bank’s 2% target this year.

BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said that recent strong pay growth was a reason for “caution” towards future interest rate cuts.

“Forecasts were hawkish – embedding, we think, a fair degree of inflation persistence, the messaging was dovish – centering on downside risks to growth and reaffirming that the MPC will look through the near-term spike in inflation,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.

“We see a further cut in May and Bank Rate at 3.5% by year-end.”

Meanwhile, Wall Street’s indexes dropped after data showed the US economy generated fewer jobs than expected in January, while a Reuters report stating that President Donald Trump might impose reciprocal tariffs added to worries.

FTSE 100 FTSE

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 eases from record high on tariff uncertainty

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

Pakistan says IMF mission will visit to assess governance, corruption risks

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Dar reaffirms backing for Palestinian statehood in talks with Iran’s FM

Read more stories