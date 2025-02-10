AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.22%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.57%)
FFL 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.31%)
FLYNG 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.57%)
HUBC 126.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.07%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
KOSM 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
MLCF 42.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.45%)
OGDC 198.51 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.57%)
PACE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.34%)
PAEL 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.73%)
PTC 22.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.4%)
SEARL 101.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.01%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-10.08%)
SSGC 35.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.17%)
SYM 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.99%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.87%)
TPLP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
TRG 66.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,609 Increased By 39.9 (0.34%)
BR30 34,116 Increased By 81.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 110,323 Increased By 21.8 (0.02%)
KSE30 34,411 Increased By 24.5 (0.07%)
Feb 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-10

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Recorder Report Published 10 Feb, 2025 05:35am

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Finance and Inter-provincial Coordination Muzzammil Aslam has issued a statement highlighting discrepancies in the province’s surplus budget and federal accounts.

According to Aslam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s surplus budget stands at approximately Rs169 billion, whereas the federal government has reduced this figure to 86 billion rupees.

He said that despite the federal government withholding development funds for merged districts and reducing ongoing expenditures allocation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has managed to generate a surplus of 169 billion rupees.

Additionally, the provincial government has contributed an extra 40 billion rupees to pension and gratuity funds, which the federal accounts have incorrectly classified as expenditures.

Aslam pointed out discrepancies in the statistics reported by the federal Ministry of Finance for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to federal statistics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government institutions have experienced a decline in reserves, while the Accountant General’s reports show a decrease in Punjab’s financial expenditures, resulting in statistical differences.

Aslam emphasised that this implies Punjab has faced severe audit objections worth 180 billion rupees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Muzzammil Aslam surplus budget

Comments

200 characters

KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

Tax policy for cotton sector: FBR asked to seek viewpoint of IMF

Transfer of plots, commercial property: FED expected to be withdrawn

Pasha says concerned at current unemployment rate

Aurangzeb, UK diplomat discuss investment opportunities

Another member seeks deferment of JCP meeting

FSA helps in sharp increase of TP consignments

Pakistan condemns Israeli PM’s statement

Pakistan says IMF mission will visit to assess governance, corruption risks

PM Shehbaz to embark on 2-day visit to UAE on Monday

Read more stories