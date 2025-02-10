KP advisor says concerned at ‘discrepancies’ in surplus budget

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the KP Chief Minister on Finance and Inter-provincial Coordination Muzzammil Aslam has issued a statement highlighting discrepancies in the province’s surplus budget and federal accounts.

According to Aslam, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s surplus budget stands at approximately Rs169 billion, whereas the federal government has reduced this figure to 86 billion rupees.

He said that despite the federal government withholding development funds for merged districts and reducing ongoing expenditures allocation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has managed to generate a surplus of 169 billion rupees.

Additionally, the provincial government has contributed an extra 40 billion rupees to pension and gratuity funds, which the federal accounts have incorrectly classified as expenditures.

Aslam pointed out discrepancies in the statistics reported by the federal Ministry of Finance for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to federal statistics, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government institutions have experienced a decline in reserves, while the Accountant General’s reports show a decrease in Punjab’s financial expenditures, resulting in statistical differences.

Aslam emphasised that this implies Punjab has faced severe audit objections worth 180 billion rupees.

