Teachers inconvenienced by government

EDITORIAL: Providing knowledge to young people and shaping mindsets in higher education institutions, teachers have a crucial role in socio-economic progress and prosperity of society. Their well-being should be an important consideration for the authorities so as to attract and retain some of the brightest minds. Unfortunately, this seems to be of least concern to our power elites. At a time incomes of most people no long longer can keep pace with the rising cost of living, the federal government has decided to abolish 25 percent tax rebate on teachers’ salaries, drawing an indignant reaction from those affected.

On the call of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Association, faculty members of various educational institutions in Islamabad, including Comsats, Quaid-i-Azam University, International Islamic University, as well as several colleges and schools observed ‘black day’ on Thursday, wearing black armbands as a mark of protest against what they termed the government’s anti-education policies. Ironically enough, the elimination of 25 percent tax discount came just days after the approval of about 200 percent increase in the salaries and benefits for members of the National Assembly and Senate. Each one of them will now get Rs 519,000 by way of monthly salary. That hefty pay raise makes no sense. First and foremost, because in the year just gone by some 13 million more people fell below the poverty line. Secondly, unlike the teachers and other professionals, membership of federal or provincial legislatures is not a career job, and hence not the principal source of income for them. As a matter of fact, they spend hundreds of thousands at election time to get into the assemblies. Yet they have been rewarded with extra remuneration at the expense of taxpayers – mostly from the salaried class. The move is also out of step with the government’s stated policy preferences.

Although there are reports that this move to disallow tax credit has been abandoned but an official notification to this effect is awaited. In case it does not materialize the academic fraternity in the federal capital plans to hold a protest demonstration followed by a sit-in outside the National Press Club. The President of the School Heads Association told journalists, “teachers are up in arms to press the government to reverse the tax deductions notification”. Tax relief for teachers, unlike the liberal financial benefits granted to federal legislators, won’t cause public resentment. Investing in education is investing in tomorrow. And to deal with sustainable development challenges fostering free flow of ideas is essential. Provincial governments need to restrain their urge to control public-sector education institutions’ affairs. Appointments for all positions, from vice chancellors, departmental heads to teachers must be made purely on merit. Governments at the centre and in the provinces are always required to stop undermining academic freedom.

