Israel PM gifts golden pager to Trump symbolising attack on Hezbollah

AFP Published 08 Feb, 2025 01:16am

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave US President Donald Trump a golden pager during their meeting at the White House this week, in a symbolic gesture marking Israel’s shocking attack on Hezbollah last year.

The gift symbolises “a turning point in the war” against Hezbollah, when Israel carried out a deadly operation against the Lebanese group using exploding pagers in September 2024, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“This strategic operation showcases Israel’s strength, technological superiority, and ingenuity against its enemies,” it said on Thursday.

Israel shocked Hezbollah with the attacks, in which exploding pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens of fighters and wounded thousands, according to Lebanese authorities.

Trump proposes permanent displacement of Gazans with Netanyahu at White House

In late September, Israel launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, aiming to push Hezbollah back from the border.

In late November, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire, putting an end to more than a year of hostilities that culminated in a blistering Israeli bombing campaign and invasion of southern Lebanon.

However, Israeli troops are still operating in some parts of the neighbouring country.

The three-month period to implement the ceasefire expired on January 26, with the Israeli army missing a deadline to complete its troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

Israel had made it clear that it had no intention of meeting the initial deadline, arguing that the Lebanese army had not fulfilled its end of the agreement.

It has also continued to launch occasional air strikes there, and now has until February 18 to withdraw.

Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli troops Israel and Hezbollah

