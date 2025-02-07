AIRLINK 182.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.19%)
BOP 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
FFL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.38%)
FLYNG 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
OGDC 196.69 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.64%)
PACE 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.38%)
PPL 168.03 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.08%)
PRL 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.93%)
SEARL 102.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.4%)
SSGC 35.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.89%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
WAVESAPP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
YOUW 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,529 Decreased By -40 (-0.35%)
BR30 33,934 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 110,132 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 34,336 Decreased By -50.6 (-0.15%)
Feb 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh asks India to stop former PM Hasina from making ‘false statements’

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2025 01:38pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh has asked India to stop ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from making “false and fabricated” comments while she is in the country, its foreign ministry said.

Hasina fled to India last year following violent protests that killed more than 1,000 people.

In an online address on Wednesday, she called on her supporters to stand against the interim government in Bangladesh, accusing it of seizing power in an unconstitutional manner.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Dhaka before Hasina’s address and, an in effort to disrupt it, demolished and set fire to the home of Mujibur Rahman, her father and Bangladesh’s founding leader.

The violence continued after Hasina spoke.

Bangladesh’s foreign ministry handed over a protest note to India’s acting high commissioner in Dhaka, conveying “deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation” over her comments, it said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“The ministry … requested … India to immediately take appropriate measures, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, to stop her from making such false, fabricated and incendiary statements … while she is in India,” it said.

Hasina could not be contacted for comment.

Although India did not comment on the communication received from Bangladesh, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the destruction of Rahman’s home as an “act of vandalism”.

“It is regrettable … All those who value the freedom struggle that nurtured Bangla identity and pride are aware of the importance of this residence for the national consciousness of Bangladesh,” he said.

Bangladesh probe reveals children held in secret jails

It was in the same house that Rahman declared Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971, and he and most of his family were assassinated within its walls in 1975.

Hasina had transformed the building into a museum dedicated to her father’s legacy. The press office of the chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government, Muhammad Yunus, had said on Thursday that the attack on Rahman’s residence was a response to Hasina’s “violent behaviour”.

“The government hopes that India will not allow its territory to be used for destabilising purposes in Bangladesh and will not allow Sheikh Hasina to speak,” it said.

Bangladesh has been grappling with political strife since Hasina fled to India in August, with its interim government struggling to maintain law and order amid continuing protests and unrest.

India and Bangladesh, which share a 4,000 kilometre (2,500 miles) border and maritime boundaries in the Bay of Bengal, have longstanding cultural and business ties.

India also played a key role in the 1971 war with Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

India Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh asks India to stop former PM Hasina from making ‘false statements’

KSE-100 sheds nearly 200 points after initial gains

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Population boost, climate change: Sustainability hinges on two existential issues: Aurangzeb

All set to export 50,000 MTs of rice to BD

Bank Alfalah posts Rs39.9bn profit in 2024

Oil set for third straight weekly decline amid tariff concerns

Audit reports for FY2024-25: Govt initiates probe into foreign-funded uplift projects

Aurangzeb discusses economic progress with Burki, Shamshad

‘No wheat import this year owing to sufficient stock’

Israel says it struck two Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Read more stories