AIRLINK 185.19 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-3.61%)
BOP 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.67%)
FCCL 36.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.66%)
FFL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3%)
FLYNG 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.84%)
HUBC 126.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.54%)
KEL 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.48%)
KOSM 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.78%)
MLCF 42.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.07%)
OGDC 195.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-2.22%)
PACE 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.12%)
PAEL 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-3.01%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.29%)
PPL 167.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-2.55%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.65%)
PTC 22.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 103.97 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.17%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (15.53%)
SSGC 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.03%)
SYM 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
TPLP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 66.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
WAVESAPP 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.8%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
BR100 11,562 Decreased By -188.6 (-1.61%)
BR30 33,972 Decreased By -680.5 (-1.96%)
KSE100 110,301 Decreased By -1634.2 (-1.46%)
KSE30 34,387 Decreased By -638 (-1.82%)
Feb 06, 2025
Markets

US stocks climb ahead of January jobs report

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2025 09:07pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks climbed early Thursday, digesting mixed earnings from big US companies ahead of key employment market data.

Weekly US jobless claims inched higher in a move analysts said showed the US labor market remained on sound footing. Markets are looking ahead to Friday’s January jobs report.

US Treasury yields have retreated in recent days, boosting investor sentiment towards equities.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 44,928.49.

Wall St slips as Alphabet, AMD forecasts fan AI payoff concerns

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 6,079.03, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 19,737.08.

Among individual companies, Honeywell International fell 4.5 percent as the conglomerate announced it will separate its automation and aerospace business and split up into three publicly listed companies. The company had previously announced plans to spin off its advanced materials unit.

Ford slumped 5.8 percent despite reporting better than expected earnings. The company issued a disappointing 2025 forecast based on a weaker outlook for car prices, while alluding to uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s trade stance and policies on electric vehicles.

Eli Lilly gained 2.0 percent as the drugmaker announced a $15 billions share repurchase program and a 15 percent increase in its dividend, pointing to higher sales for diabetes drug Mounjaro.

