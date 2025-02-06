Connolly debuts as Australia press for series sweep in Sri Lanka

Spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly made his Test debut for Australia in the second Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday as the tourists press for a 2-0 series sweep in Galle.

Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and elected to bat in what is his team mate Dimuth Karunaratne’s 100th Test after which the opener will retire.

“We’ve got one change, Todd Murphy unfortunately misses out and Cooper Connolly makes his debut, so exciting day for him,” Australia skipper Steve Smith, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, said at the toss.

“I think there’s going to be enough there early on with some swing and some spin. Hopefully we’ve got all the options covered.”

Connolly, who has played only four first class matches, received his baggy green cap from former Australia player Simon Katich.

Australia, who have already secured their place in the final of the World Test Championship against South Africa, won the opening Test, also in Galle, by an innings and 242 runs.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhanajaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lahiru Kumara

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann