Feb 05, 2025
World

One killed, five wounded in Ohio warehouse shooting

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 02:01pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Ohio Police were searching for a shooter who killed one person and wounded five others at a warehouse building in New Albany on Tuesday, the city said.

The shooter has been identified and police were “working to bring the suspect into custody”, the City of New Albany said in an online statement. The warehouse had been cleared of all employees, it added.

The incident appears to be a “targeted type of attack,” New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told NBC4 without providing details. He added that no altercation took place before the shooting and the motive had not been released.

4 killed in US school shooting

A firearm was recovered at the scene, the report said, without providing details about the type of firearm.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter by locking down the warehouse of personal care brand KDC/One, the city said. Images released by local media showed dozens of police vehicles deployed to the site.

The five victims have been taken to hospital for treatment, New Albany’s Chief Communications & Marketing Officer Josh Poland said.

KDC/One provides solutions to many brands in the beauty, personal care, and home care categories.



