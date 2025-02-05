AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Indian shares open steady as energy stocks offset consumer drop

Reuters Published 05 Feb, 2025 10:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks were steady at the open on Wednesday, as positive momentum in energy stocks, driven by ONGC and oil marketing companies on an improved earnings outlook, countered losses in consumer stocks.

The Nifty 50 was up 0.16% at 23,777.43 points, as of 9:28 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex traded flat at 78,605.23.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors posted early gains. Energy and state-owned firms climbed about 1.4% each, with ONGC leading the charge following an improved production outlook, which also resulted in a rating upgrade by Macquarie.

Oil marketing companies BPCL and HPCL rose 3.3% each after Goldman Sachs upgraded them to “buy” from “neutral”, citing improved earnings outlook for the companies.

Indian shares buck global trade war fears to log best day in a month

Shares of Asian Paints lost 4.3% after the paint maker missed the September-quarter profit view on Tuesday. Consumer stocks shed 0.6% to top the list of sectoral losers.

Both blue-chip indexes - NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex - climbed 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively, on Tuesday, logging their best session in a month and pushing them into positive territory for 2025.

