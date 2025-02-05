AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-05

A law can’t be annulled on the basis of its misuse: Justice Aminuddin

Terence J Sigamony Published 05 Feb, 2025 07:19am

ISLAMABAD: Justice Aminuddin Khan, highlighting the principle that misapplication of legal provisions does not render them unconstitutional, said that a law cannot be void on the basis of its misuse.

Heading a seven-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, that heard intra-court appeals (ICAs) against the apex court’s decision on the trial of civilians by military courts, he remarked that blasphemy law had been misused; therefore, to prevent its wrong use the investigation of it is assigned to superintendent of police level officer.

Justice Amin questioned if a civilian and a member of armed forces commit the same offence then whether their trial would be held in various forums.

Salman Akram Raja, appearing on behalf of one of the accused convicted by military court, contended that a person who joins the army surrenders his fundamental rights; therefore, he cannot be arrayed with the civilians.

Justice Amin said the laws are designed to serve the broader public interest, and any instances of misuse must be addressed through corrective measures, rather than through blanket annulments. He further elaborated that laws should be evaluated on their overall purpose and not solely on isolated instances of their abuse.

During the hearing, Justice Jamal Mandokhail raised critical questions about the jurisdiction of military courts, querying whether civilians, who are not part of the armed forces, can be subjected to military trials simply because the nature of their alleged crimes is deemed severe. He asked can a person who is not part of the military be tried by a military court simply based on the crime they are accused of.

Raja argued that military courts should not have the authority to try civilians unless their actions directly threaten national security or the armed forces. He cited the landmark FB Ali case from 1962, where the Supreme Court ruled that civilians could only be tried in military courts if their alleged activities were directly linked to matters of national defence.

Justice Mandokhail questioned the scope of the powers granted to military courts under the Pakistan Army Act. He asked Raja to clarify whether the law allows military tribunals to try civilians for acts unrelated to military affairs or national security, with the focus being on the severity of the crime rather than the status of the accused as a civilian or military member.

Raja maintained that the right to a fair trial is a cornerstone of the Constitution and that military tribunals should not be used as a substitute for civilian courts, particularly, when the case does not involve the armed forces. He argued that past judgments have emphasised the need for civilian trials by military courts only in cases of direct nexus between a civilian military and personnel or national defence matters.

The bench expressed that challenging the legality of military trials based on the potential for misuse would not be sufficient without demonstrating that the law violates constitutional guarantees of fundamental rights.

Justice Mandokhail also pointed out that, in previous cases, the courts had ruled in favour of protecting fundamental rights, including the right to a fair and impartial trial. He cautioned that any expansion of military courts’ jurisdiction should not come at the cost of civilian rights.

The court also delved into the intricacies of military tribunal trials in comparison with civilian trials.

Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar raised concerns about whether the Army Act applies to civilians involved in serious crimes such as terrorism, while Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi discussed the potential role of foreign agencies in instigating civilians to act against the state.

Raja countered by pointing out that in countries such as India, military trial procedures offer a fairer system, including the provision for appeals in a civilian tribunal. He argued that military trials in Pakistan, where appeals are heard by the army chief, lack transparency and fairness, leaving civilians at a distinct disadvantage.

Justice Mandokhail noted that the trial of civilians by military courts raises profound questions about the relationship between the civilian and military legal systems in Pakistan. He questioned whether such trials would be justified in cases where the accused is not involved in any military-related offence.

Justice Amin said that the primary focus of all parties should be on upholding constitutional principles and ensuring that justice is served fairly.

The bench adjourned the hearing until Monday (February 9).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SC Justice Aminuddin Khan constitutional bench SC constitutional bench

Comments

200 characters

A law can’t be annulled on the basis of its misuse: Justice Aminuddin

220MW hybrid project: KE tells Nepra won’t seek additional costs

Govt to unveil Ramazan relief package sans USC: PM

CCP tells Aurangzeb: 23 major actions taken against cartels and cos

PM announces green channel restoration

PECA amendments challenged in SC

Prince Karim Aga Khan, Leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies at 88

COAS issues stern warning to India’s military leadership

Failure to prevent fatal incidents: Nepra slaps Rs53m penalty on Discos

Online Sales Tax return format: KTBA says concerned at recent changes

Gwadar Port operationalisation: PM orders setting up of panel to engage with stakeholders

Read more stories