Australia bans DeepSeek AI program on govt devices

SYDNEY: Australia has banned DeepSeek from all government devices as it seeks to block “an unacceptable level of security risk” presented by China’s breakout artificial intelligence program, according to an official order Tuesday.

Developed by a China-based technology startup, the DeepSeek chatbot has astounded industry insiders and upended financial markets since it was released last month.

Countries including South Korea, Italy and France have expressed concerns about the program’s security and data practices.

But Canberra’s move overnight appears to be the toughest by a government against the Chinese chatbot.

“After considering threat and risk analysis, I have determined that the use of DeepSeek products, applications and web services poses an unacceptable level of security risk to the Australian Government,” Department of Home Affairs Secretary Stephanie Foster said in the directive.

As of Wednesday all non-corporate Commonwealth entities must “identify and remove all existing instances of DeepSeek products, applications and web services on all Australian Government systems and mobile devices,” she added.

The directive also required that “access, use or installation of DeepSeek products” be prevented across government systems and mobile devices.

The action is the latest by governments from around the world which have been turning a spotlight on the services of the Chinese startup.

DeepSeek raised alarms last month when it claimed its new R1 chatbot matches the capacity of artificial intelligence pace-setters in the United States for a fraction of the cost.

It particularly has sent Silicon Valley into a frenzy, with some calling its high performance and supposed low cost a wake-up call for US developers. Some experts have accused DeepSeek of reverse-engineering the capabilities of leading US technology, such as the AI powering ChatGPT.

Several countries now including South Korea, Ireland, France, Australia and Italy have expressed concern about DeepSeek’s data practices, including how it handles personal data and what information is used to train DeepSeek’s AI system.

Tech and trade spats between China and Australia go back years, as the two Asian nations experienced their worst crisis in relations in decades.

In 2018 Australia banned Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from its national 5G network, citing national security concerns.

Beijing was enraged by Canberra’s Huawei decision, along with its crackdown on Chinese foreign influence operations and a call for an investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A multi-billion-dollar trade war raged between Canberra and Beijing but eventually cooled late last year, when China lifted its final barrier, a ban on imports of Australian live rock lobsters.