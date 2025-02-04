AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
2025-02-04

JazzCash joins hands with FAST to introduce ‘Fintech Ecosystems’

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2025 06:29am

ISLAMABAD: JazzCash has partnered with FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences to introduce an elective, “Fintech Ecosystems”, for the FAST School of Management students.

The 16-week course will be taught by JazzCash’s future leadership team members.

Designed to strengthen academia and industry, the course will provide students with hands-on insights from fintech professionals, ensuring they stay ahead in an evolving digital financial landscape.

Murtaza Ali, president of JazzCash, said, “This collaboration allows us to inspire and nurture the next generation of fintech leaders by integrating industry expertise into the classroom. We want to empower students with the tools and knowledge so that students can contribute towards the digital financial services industry”.

Dr Sadia Nadeem, Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, FAST NUCES, added, “Partnering with JazzCash strengthens our commitment to providing market-driven education. This course will offer students a real-world understanding of the fintech sector, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the global financial ecosystem”.

The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including the local and regional fintech landscape, product lifecycles and regulatory frameworks. The course will also explore global fintech trends and their implications for Pakistan.

The company recently partnered with the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at LUMS, which developed a case study for its academic and executive programmes on JazzCash’s successful turnaround. This case study highlights the power of disruption and innovation. These initiatives align with JazzCash’s broader mission of strengthening industry-academia collaboration through the development of knowledge-sharing platforms.

